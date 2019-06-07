Packers announce plans to honor the late Bart Starr

The Green Bay Packers will honor the late Bart Starr in a number of ways this fall.

The leader of the Vince Lombardi-era Packers of the 1960s, Starr passed away at the age of 85 in May. On Friday, the team announced several ways in which they plan to honor him.

Much of the celebration of the Pro Football Hall of Famers life will surround the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 13, during the annual Green and Gold Gala held in the Lambeau Field Atrium, the program will feature a presentation from Starr’s wife and son.

The following day the Packers and Starr’s family will hold a public celebration at Rawhide in New London. The team says the event will be free and open to the public. More details will be released later this summer.

And then on game day, a halftime program and ceremony to honor Starr has been planned.

Also, throughout the season, players will wear a special decal on their helmets of the No. 15, which is the number Starr wore during his 16 years with the Packers.

The organization will also award a $250,000 grant to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation. That grant will benefit charitable organizations such as Rawhide, Starr Children’s Pediatric Cancer Fund, Cornerstone Schools of Alabama and the Birmingham Humane Society.

You can find the full release from the Packers here

