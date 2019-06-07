Mallards beat Green Bay, improve to 9-1

A night after losing their first game of the season, the Madison Mallards bounced back with a 5-2 win over the Green Bay Booyah Thursday at Warner Park.

Madison got a great start from AJ Archambo. The Oral Roberts righty went six innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three. He’s now allowed one run in his 11 innings of work this season.

The Booyah made some noise in the ninth inning, getting a two-run homer from Joe Mason and then bringing the tying run to the plate. But reliever Theo Denlinger came on to get the final out and preserve the victory.

Offensively, the Mallards did their most damage in the second inning, getting four runs across. Centerfielder Timo Schau drove in one run and ended his day going 2-for-4. Drew Benefield, Austin Blazevic and JT Mabry also had two hits each.

The win moved Madison to 9-1 on the year. The Mallards lead the Great Lakes West division by three games over Fond du Lac, Green Bay and Wisconsin.

Madison will be back in action Friday night as Fond du Lac comes to the Duck Pond. First pitch is set for 6:35. You can hear all the action on 96.7FM and 1670AM The Zone.

