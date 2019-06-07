Bucks reward GM Jon Horst with contract extension

The Milwaukee Bucks are rewarding general manager Jon Horst.

The club announced Friday it had signed Horst to a multi-year contract extension that ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports is for three years.

“Jon’s strong leadership and savvy decision-making ability have been instrumental as we continue to build the Bucks into a championship-caliber organization,” Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan said in a statement released by the team. “He has brought smart processes to our basketball operations and together with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer and President Peter Feigin, Jon has done an incredible job connecting the basketball and business sides of our organization. We are excited about the future of our team and confident in Jon leading us to the highest level.”

Horst is among the favorites to win NBA Executive of the Year for his work this past season. His moves, including the signing of Brook Lopez, along with the trades for George Hill and Nikola Mirotic, helped the Bucks to the top record in the Eastern Conference and two wins away from the NBA Finals.

“I’m thankful to our ownership group for their continued trust and confidence in me,” Horst said. “Wes, Marc and Jamie have been resolute in their commitment to building a championship-caliber team, providing the necessary tools and resources, and I look forward to continuing to execute their vision.”

Horst has been with the organization since 2008 and served as the GM for the past two years.

