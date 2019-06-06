Mike Moustakas homers twice in Milwaukee’s 5-1 win over Miami

Milwaukee managed to get one win in its three-game series with Miami, beating the Marlins 5-1 Thursday afternoon at Miller Park.

After getting outscored 24-3 in the first two games, the Brewers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a pair of home runs. Right fielder Christian Yelich blasted a two-run shot, his 23rd on the year. Third baseman Mike Moustakas followed that up with a solo homer of his own. The veteran made it a 4-0 game in the third with his 18th home run of the season.

That was more than enough offense for the Milwaukee pitching staff. Starter Freddy Peralta allowed just one run over six innings of work, while striking out nine to pick up his third win this season. Relievers Jeremy Jeffress and Josh Hader did the rest of the work, including Hader getting out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth inning.

Yelich finished the day going 3-for-4 and centerfielder Lorenzo Cain was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

The Brewers moved to within a 1/2 game of first-place Chicago in the NL Central with the win. They’ll now welcome Pittsburgh to town for a weekend series starting Friday. The two clubs faced off last week with Milwaukee taking three of four on the road.

