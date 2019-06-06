Mallards lose for the first time this season

The Madison Mallards are unbeaten no more.

The Green Bay Booyah handed them their first loss of the year, a 10-2 shellacking Wednesday night at the Duck Pond.

Madison fell in an early hole, with the Booyah plating four runs in the first inning. They built a 9-0 lead after six innings and didn’t look back as they improved to 6-3 on the year. Only six of their runs were earned.

Aidan Tyrell took the loss for the Mallards. He made it 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs, five earned, on just four hits.

Madison’s only scoring came courtesy of a Drew Benefield two-run homer in the seventh inning. It was the first of the year for the left fielder.

Right fielder Ben Anderson and centerfielder Timo Schau each had a pair of hits for the Mallards.

The loss dropped Madison to 8-1 on the year.

The two clubs will play against Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and can be heard on 96.7FM/1670AM The Zone.

