Badgers to face NC State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Wisconsin will see a familiar foe in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this December.

It was announced Thursday that the Badgers would face North Carolina State on Dec. 4 as part of the annual event. The two played last year in Madison with Wisconsin coming out on top. This year’s game will be played in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack finished eighth in the ACC last year after going 24-12. They made it to the quarterfinals of the NIT before losing to Lipscomb.

N.C. State loses leading scorer and rebounder Torin Dorn, but returns much of the rest of the roster, including guards Markell Johnson, C.J. Bryce and Braxton Beverly.

Wisconsin is coming off a season in which it went 23-11 and finished fourth in a tough Big Ten. The Badgers got knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round by Oregon. Coach Greg Gard does get three starters back, but must replace All-American Ethan Happ and forward Khalil Iverson.

The Badgers are 10-10 in the challenge, making them just one of three teams in the Big Ten that is at .500 or above.

