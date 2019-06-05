Packers to play preseason game in Canada

The Green Bay Packers will play their first international game in more than two decades this preseason.

It was announced Wednesday that the Packers will meet the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 22 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada as part of the third week of the NFL preseason schedule. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT.

“We are thrilled to welcome both the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers to IG Field this summer,” said Wade Miller, the President and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “We look forward to NFL and CFL fans alike joining us this August for this special sporting event at IG Field as we showcase our great stadium and the city’s passion for the sport of football.”

The game will mark the first time the Packers have played outside of the United States since the 1998 preseason when they played the Kansas City Chiefs in Tokyo. The previous year they went to Toronto in the preseason to play the Buffalo Bills.

The game will be played at Investors Group Field, a stadium on the campus of the University of Manitoba that opened in 2013. It will serve as a Raiders home game.

