Marlins 8, Brewers 3: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers lost their second straight game to the Miami Marlins falling 8-3 Wednesday night.

Jimmy Nelson struggles in return

It was Nelson’s first start in the majors since 2017 and it didn’t go as planned. He got through the first two innings allowing only one run which was unearned. However, trouble started in the third inning.

Nelson walked the opposing pitcher Sandy Alcántara to lead off the frame. Then, Nelson gave up a double and walked another Marlin to load the bases. Brian Anderson would take advantage blasting his first career grand slam to give Miami a 5-0 lead.

“This is very uncharacteristic of how I’ve been throwing, even over the last couple of months,” Nelson said. “It’s not necessarily like a change in competition level. It was a decrease in the execution of my stuff for that one inning, at least.”

Despite the performance from the returning pitcher, the crowd was happy to see him back out on the mound.

“The reception from the fans and the excitement of all the teammates and staff here the last day or two is something I’ll always remember and always appreciate,” Nelson said. “That was the best moment of the day, obviously.”

Marlins dominate in series so far

Miami has outscored Milwaukee 24-3 over the first two games of the series. The Marlins defeated the Brewers 16-0 on Tuesday and showed much of the same Wednesday night. Some thought this was a series the Crew could walk through with ease as the Marlins currently are tied for the third-worst record in the league.

“They are swinging the bats well, there’s no question,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We need to be better in all phases of the game. We haven’t been good in any phase of the game this series. They’re playing well, we’ve played two poor games and they’ve got two wins.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (34-28) will look to avoid the sweep against the Marlins (23-36) Thursday afternoon. Freddy Peralta (2|2, 5.68 ERA, 43 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. Miami will counter with Caleb Smith (3|3, 3.10 ERA, 80 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

