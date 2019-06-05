Marlins 16, Brewers 0: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers were shutout by the Miami Marlins 16-0 on Tuesday night.

Home Runs hurt Chase Anderson

Not one, not two, but three home runs were hit by the Marlins off the Brewers starter. It was 4-0 when Anderson was pulled after just four innings. Anderson has pitched well since leaving the bullpen to become a starter. He entered the game 2-0 with a 2.78 ERA in five starts since moving to the rotation but this one was one to forget.

What the fifth?

Taylor Williams replaced Anderson in the fifth and suffered through one of the worst performances by a Brewers pitcher in recent memory. The Marlins scored a franchise-record 11 runs in the frame. They tallied three doubles and six singles while sending 15 batters to the plate to build a 15-0 lead.

“Look, you want to forget this one as fast as you can,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. “Couldn’t get out of it. That’s what happened.”

Travis Shaw back in the lineup

Shaw returned to the starting lineup after coming off the 10-day injured list. He played well going 2-3 with a walk.

“It’s obviously nice to see those adjustments pay off,” Shaw said. “I felt like I was in a good place coming back here. You never know until you get back here and have that pay off in the first at-bat, the second at-bat, all the way through the night.”

Fan-favorite and rookie phenom Keston Hiura was sent down in favor of Shaw. It was good to see Shaw play well in his first game back.

Hernan Perez has some fun

The Brewers utility man took the mound in the ninth and recorded a 1-2-3 inning while having fun doing so.

“It was in the sixth inning,” Pérez said. “We were losing by a lot and I thought I was going to pitch, and I went to YouTube to see some crazy mechanics pitching.”

The clubhouse seemed loose after the big loss. Guys mostly chalked it up to something that doesn’t happen often and will be easy to move on from. Good for Perez doing his best to have fun which certainly trickled down to his teammates.

The good news is if you lose by 16 or by just one it’s still only one loss.

What’s next?

Milwaukee (34-27) will look to bounce back in game two of the three-game set against Miami (22-36) Wednesday. Jimmy Nelson will get the start for the Brewers in his first major league appearance in almost two years. Sandy Alcantara will get the nod for the Marlins.

