Mallards dominate Chinooks 12-6 for another win

The Madison Mallards put on an offensive clinic Tuesday night. They had 19 hits leading to a 12-6 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks to finish off the series sweep.

The win improved the Mallards to a perfect 8-0, adding to their best start in franchise history. They are the only undefeated team left in the Northwoods league.

It was a total team effort as five Mallards had a mutli-hit day. Drew Benefield and Logan Michaels each had four hits. Madison had four doubles, two home runs and five different batters record an RBI. Also, each batter reached base safely at least twice in the game.

Quinn Gudaitis picked up the win tossing five strong innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out four. He improved to 2-0 on the season.

Next up, the Mallards (8-0) return home to take on the Green Bay Booyah (5-3). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm. You can hear the game on 96.7FM or 1670AM.

