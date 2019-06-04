Mallards get off to best start in franchise history with 5-1 win over Chinooks

The Madison Mallards improved to 7-0 on the season with a 5-1 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks. This is the first time in franchise history the Mallards have started a season with seven straight wins.

Madison started off hot jumping out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. It was the bottom of the 7th inning that sealed the win. The Mallards started the frame with two straight walks. Then, Justin Wiley reached safely on a bunt to load the bases with no outs. E.J. Ranel walked to score a run putting Madison up 2-0. The Mallards would score two more runs on a sacrifice fly from Ben Anderson to make it 4-0.

The Chinooks plated one run in the eighth. The Mallards responded with one more score in the bottom of the eighth.

Starting pitcher Lowell Schipper picked up his first win of the year going six innings giving up zero runs on three hits while striking out four.

Next up, the Mallards (7-0) and Chinooks (1-6) close out their series Tuesday night at Kapco Park in Mequon, Wisconsin. First pitch is scheduled for 11:35am. You can hear the game on 96.7FM or 1670AM.

