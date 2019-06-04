Jordy Nelson to sign one-day contract and retire as a Packer

Retired wide receiver Jordy Nelson is planning to retire a Packer. The date isn’t set yet, but it is expected he will sign a one-day deal with Green Bay sometime in August.

The 34-year old told Melissa Brunner of WIBW in Topeka, Kansas his plans to do it during training camp.

“We are headed back up there in August sometime,” Nelson said. “We haven’t pinpointed the date yet, but again, wanted to get our family back to Kansas and allow the kids to be able to make it up there. So that is the plan — is to go up there in August during Training Camp, sign the one-day deal, return as a Packer and move on from there. Time to become a fan of the Wildcats again and tailgate and go to Friday night football games and enjoy the kids.”

Nelson spent the first 10 years of his career wearing the green and gold before playing his 11th season for the Oakland Raiders. He hauled in 550 passes for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns during his time with the Packers.

