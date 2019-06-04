Brewers add a pair of lefty arms in MLB Draft

The Milwaukee Brewers took two left-handed pitchers in the first two rounds of the MLB Draft on Monday.

Milwaukee selected Ethan Small of Mississippi State in the first round (28 overall). It is the same college that produced Brandon Woodruff who is currently pitching great in the Brewers’ rotation.

“He’s the consummate pitcher,” Brewers amateur scouting director Tod Johnson said of their first round pick. “He throws a ton of strikes, gets a ton of swings and misses. He’s not the hardest-throwing guy but he does have velocity in there when he needs it. He has been really successful in what’s the toughest conference in the country, especially for pitchers.”

Small was named the SEC pitcher of the year. He led the conference with 160 strikeouts in 96 innings and going 9-2 with a 1.88 ERA in 16 starts. He throws his fastball in the low 90s, has an effective changeup and can mix in a solid curveball. He missed the 2017 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In the second round (65 overall), the Brewers took Antoine Kelly of Wabash Valley Junior College in Mount Carmel, Ill. Kelly went 9-0 with a 1.88 ERA in 13 starts for Wabash Valley. He struck out 112 hitters in only 52 2/3 innings, with 21 hits and 31 walks allowed.

