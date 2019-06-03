Wisconsin adds commit No. 8 in the Class of 2020

Wisconsin has added another commitment in the Class of 2020.

Defensive end Cade McDonald (Hudson, Wis.) gave his verbal commitment to the Badgers on Monday, just days after earning a scholarship during one of the team’s summer camps.

247Sports reported the commitment first.

The 6-foot-7, 240-pound McDonald is a 2-star recruit that chose Wisconsin over reported offers from Illinois State, North Dakota and South Dakota.

McDonald joins a class that now stands at eight, including seven from the state of Wisconsin.

The class is ranked No. 27 in the country and No. 6 in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Highlights

