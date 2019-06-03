Mallards beat Woodchucks 4-3, improve to 6-0

It’s been a terrific start to the season for the Madison Mallards. They remain unbeaten through the first six games after defeating the Wisconsin Woodchucks 4-3 on Sunday.

Drew Williams played a huge role in the win for the Mallards. Trailing 3-2, his RBI single in the seventh tied the game at 3-3. Then, he came through again in the ninth with an RBI double scoring Justice Bigbie to put the Mallards in front 4-3.

The Woodchucks didn’t go down without a fight. They loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth. Madison was able to get out of the jam and hang on for the victory.

Brody Gibson got the start for the Mallards. He went four innings giving up three runs on five hits while striking out four. The bullpen was solid. Tanner Bradley, Blake Cisneros and Theo Denlinger finished off the final five innings allowing five hits and no runs.

Next up, the Mallards (6-0) return home to host the Lakeshore Chinooks (1-5) in the first of a two-game set on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm. You can hear the game on 96.7FM or 1670AM.

