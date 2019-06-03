Brewers send Keston Hiura back to minors

The Milwaukee Brewers are sending their top prospect back to the minors.

General manager David Stearns announced Monday that Keston Hiura had been optioned to Triple-A San Antonio. The move is to make room for third baseman Travis Shaw to return to the club this week after a stint on the 10-day injured list.

Hiura was everything fans and the Brewers thought he could be in the 17 games he played. The second baseman batted .281 with five home runs and nine RBI. Still, Stearns decided to make the move.

“We believe that Travis has earned the right to play at the Major League level right now,” Stearns said, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. “He’s gone and done his rehab assignment, and we believe that it’s time for him to come back.”

Shaw has struggled mightily at the plate this year. Before a wrist injury last month, he was batting just .163 with four home runs and eight RBI in 40 games. It was tough going in the minors in his rehab stint as well before going 3-for-3 with a home run in a game on May 31.

The Brewers will open a 3-game series with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

