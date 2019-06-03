Brewers’ minor league affiliate gets a name change for one night

It will be impossible to ignore the name and logo that the Milwaukee Brewers Class-A affiliate will be wearing June 20.

In honor of June being National Dairy Month, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be changing their name to the Wisconsin Udder Tuggers for one game this month.

It’ll be happening on their Salute to Cows night.

“We started Salute to Cows several years ago and it has been one of our biggest nights of every season. The dairy industry is still very important to the state of Wisconsin and the change to the Udder Tuggers for the night is our way to show support for the dairy industry and also a nod to the dairy farmers of the past,” said Timber Rattlers president Rob Zerjav in a statement. “We hope our fans have fun with the new twist on the night.”

The logo will stand out.

