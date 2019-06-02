Mallards still undefeated, beat Woodchucks 4-2

The Madison Mallards still have not lost. They defeated the Wisconsin Woodchucks 4-2 on Saturday night to improve their record to 5-0.

With the win, the Mallards sit at the top of the Great Lakes West and are the only undefeated team left in the division.

Madison took a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an error by the Woodchucks. The Mallards added to their lead in the second inning thanks to back to back hits from Jordan Stephens and Timo Schau. Stephens and Schau both came around to score making it 3-0.

The Woodchucks made it interesting late. In the ninth inning they had the tying run at the plate. Leon Davidson finished it off with a strikeout to secure the victory.

Trevor Marreel got the win. He went five innings allowing just one run and one hit while striking out six.

Next up, the Mallards (5-0) and Woodchucks (4-1) go at it again on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05pm. You can hear the game on 96.7FM or 1670AM.

