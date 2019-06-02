Brewers take series from Pirates with 4-2 win

The Milwaukee Brewers won the series from the Pittsburgh Pirates three games to one thanks to a 4-2 win Sunday. The Brewers improve to 34-26 on the season and currently hold a one-game lead in the NL Central.

Zach Davies was terrific in this one. He went eight innings giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out three. Davies picked up his sixth win of the year and has yet to lose.

Advertisement

Offensively, Eric Thames came through in a big way for the Crew. He went 2-3 with three RBI, one home run, a double and scored twice.

Next up, the Brewers (34-26) return home to Miller Park on Tuesday as they welcome in the Miami Marlins (20-36). Chase Anderson (3-0, 3.31 ERA, 34 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. Miami will send Pablo Lopez (3-5, 4.99 ERA, 55 SO) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

Related

Comments

comments