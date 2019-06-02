Brewers place Chacin on injured list

On Saturday the Brewers placed starter Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list. Now, on Sunday they place another starting pitcher, Jhoulys Chacin, on the 10-day injured list.

Chacin, who is coming off his worst outing of the season on Friday, was placed on IL with a lower back strain.

Milwaukee also recalled right-handers Jacob Barnes and Taylor Williams from Class AAA San Antonio. Catcher Jacob Nottingham was optioned to that club to open up the second roster spot needed.

In 12 starts this season, Chacin has gone 3-7 with a 5.74 ERA and a 1.483 WHIP. He was recognized as the ace for the Brewers staff last season but hasn’t lived up to his performance from a year ago.

The Brewers are now extremely thin at starting pitching and could be ready to give Jimmy Nelson a shot.

