Brewers outlast Pirates in 13 inning thriller 12-10

It was another marathon game for the Brewers on Saturday night. In game three of a four-game set, it five hours and 23 minutes for Milwaukee to get the job done. They got past the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-10 in 13 innings.

Orlando Arcia came up huge in the 13th smacking his second two-run home run of the night to put the Brewers on top.

The game was back and forth all night long. The Brewers jumped out to a 5-0 lead before surrendering seven straight runs to fall behind 7-5. Milwaukee would answer and retake the lead in the sixth inning thanks to a three-run homer from Christian Yelich. Pittsburgh held a 10-8 lead in the ninth inning before a two-run home run from Keston Hiura.

Milwaukee (33-26), now in first place in the NL Central will look to take the series from Pittsburgh (28-29) Sunday afternoon. Zach Davies (5|0, 2.19 ERA, 42 SO) will get the start opposite of Jordan Lyles (5|2, 3.09 ERA, 56 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 12:35pm.

