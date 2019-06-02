Brewers’ Jimmy Nelson to make return to mound Wednesday

It seems like forever ago the last time we saw Jimmy Nelson pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. We will see him on the mound again, very soon.

According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brewers GM David Stearns called Nelson to tell him he’d be returning to the big league club.

Advertisement

Manager Craig Counsell confirms that Nelson will get the start for Milwaukee on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

Nelson hasn’t played in the majors since injuring his shoulder in September of 2017.

Related

Comments

comments