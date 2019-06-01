Mallards sweep Rafters, stay unbeaten with 2-1 win

The Madison Mallards improved to a perfect 4-0 on the season. They were able to sneak past the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Friday night with a 2-1 win to finish off the sweep.

Starter Aj Archambo had a solid outing for the Mallards going five innings giving up five hits and one run while striking out three.

Advertisement

It was the defense that saved the day for the Mallards. In the bottom of the ninth, the Rafters had a runner in scoring position with two-outs when Timo Schau made a diving catch in center field to give the Mallards the win.

Offensively, Justin Wiley scored the first run for Madison in the fifth inning on a double steal. EJ Ranel hit a shot to the gap in left-field to plate the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

It was the 300th win for Mallard’s manager Donnie Scott’s Northwoods League career.

Next up, the Mallards (4-0) begin a two-game set with the Wisconsin Woodchucks (4-0). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. You can hear the game on 96.7FM or 1670AM.

Related

Comments

comments