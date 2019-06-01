Chacin struggles, Brewers fall to Pirates 9-4

It’s been a difficult season for Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin. His troubles continued Friday night as Milwaukee fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4.

Chacin walked in three runs in the third inning giving up a total of six Pirates scores in the frame. 23 of his 39 pitches in the inning were balls allowing three hits and four walks.

Manager Craig Counsell went to the bullpen as Freddy Peralta relieved Chacin in the inning. Chacin gave up seven earned runs on six hits, walking four in his 2.2 innings of work. With his latest performance he fell to 0-4 with a 6.46 earned run average in five starts in May. For the season, Chacin dropped to 3-7 with a 5.74 ERA in 12 outings.

Keston Hiura was a bright spot as he hit a three-run homer in the fourth to help the Brewers cut into the lead. Hiura finished the day 3-4 from the plate.

Milwaukee (32-26) is set to take on Pittsburgh (28-28) in game three of a four game set Saturday afternoon. Brandon Woodruff (7|1, 3.22 ERA, 75 SO) is set to take the bump opposite of Nick Kingham (1|1, 8.28 ERA, 28 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 3:05pm.

