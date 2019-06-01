Brewers activate Pina, place Gonzalez on IL

The Milwaukee Brewers made a few roster moves on Saturday, activating catcher Manny Pina off the 10-day injured list and placing starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez on IL.

Manager Craig Counsell described the injury to Gonzalez as “dead arm.” Zach Davies will start in Gonzalez’s place against the Pirates Sunday.

Gonzalez has been a bright spot in the starting staff since joining the team in late April. He’s posted a 2-1 record, 3.19 ERA and 7.5 K/9 in 31 innings (six starts).

Pina has been out with a hamstring injury since May 15. In his 23 games with the Brewers, he’s batting .133/.220/.244.

The Brewers beat is speculating how the roster may look moving forward.

