Packers coach Matt LaFleur injured playing basketball

The first injury of the offseason has come for the Green Bay Packers.

NFLNetwork’s Mike Silver is reporting that coach Matt LaFleur tore his Achilles tendon while playing basketball Wednesday night at Lambeau Field.

Silver reports that LaFleur will coach from a golf cart for the rest of OTAs and minicamp.

The injury will make it difficult for LaFleur to continue coaching the way he has during the first two OTA practices open to the public. He was seen taking drops with the quarterback during the first practice and playing safety in a drill during the second.

“I don’t know if there is much of a thought process,” LaFleur said of his physical involvement in practice. “I’m just going out there doing what I think is necessary.”

Green Bay will finish up OTAs next week with a mandatory minicamp set for the following week.

