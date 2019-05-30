Packers place rookie TE on reserve/retired list

One of Green Bay’s undrafted free agents has decided to step away from football.

The Packers announced Thursday that tight end Davis Koppenhaver had been placed on the reserve/retired list.

The Duke product signed with the club on May 3 and went through OTAs the last few weeks. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Koppenhaver got $7,000 guaranteed to sign with Green Bay, which was among the higher priced undrafted free agents the team agreed to deals with.

In his four years with the Blue Devils, Koppenhaver caught 49 passes for 431 yards and 12 touchdowns, including seven in his senior season.

