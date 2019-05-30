Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain power Brewers to win in Pittsburgh

Milwaukee took its first matchup with Pittsburgh this season with an 11-5 win Thursday night.

The evening belonged to third baseman Mike Moustakas and the Brewers offense. Moustakas went 4-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI. He’s now got 15 homers on the year and is on pace to challenge his career-high of 38 set in Kansas City in 2017.

Advertisement

Catcher Yasmani Grandal got in on the fun with four hits, including his 12th home run of the season. A ninth inning dinger from first baseman Eric Thames — his first in the month of May — and a three-run double from center fielder Lorenzo Cain turned a 7-5 lead into an 11-5 game.

Starter Chase Anderson moved to 3-0 on the year by going five innings, allowing a pair of runs and striking out five.

His effort was backed up by two scoreless innings from Jeremy Jeffress before Corbin Burnes allowed three runs in the eighth. Josh Hader got Milwaukee out of that jam before turning things over to Matt Albers for an easy bottom of the ninth.

The win improved the Brewers road record to .500 (14-14) on the year and left them a 1/2 game back of Chicago for the top spot in the NL Central.

Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will meet again Friday night.

Related

Comments

comments