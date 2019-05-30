Mallards improve to 2-0 with win over Kokomo

The Madison Mallards improved to 2-0 on the season with a 7-2 win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits Wednesday night.

Madison jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Kokomo responded with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. But the Mallards had an answer in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs of their own. The Jackrabbits would not challenge again.

It was the top of the order that did most of the damage for Madison. Outfielder EJ Ranel and designated hitter Justice Bigbie combined for six of the Mallards nine hits and all four of their RBI.

Quinn Gudaitis got the win for the Mallards, going 4 2/3 innings, giving up just the two runs on on four hits and striking out eight. A trio of relievers came on for 4 1/3 innings of hitless baseball.

Madison is in action again on Thursday night as the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters come to the Duck Pond. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. You can hear the game on 96.7FM or 1670AM.

