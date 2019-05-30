Mallards beat Wisconsin Rapids to stay unbeaten

The Madison Mallards are still unbeaten.

The club improved to 3-0 with a 2-1 win over Wisconsin Rapids at Warner Park Thursday night.

Starter Aidan Tyrell went five innings to pick up the win. He allowed just one run over five innings of work before turning things over to the bullpen. Nursing just a one-run lead, they did their job, giving up only three hits in the final four innings. Tanner Bradley got the save.

Offensively, second baseman Jordan Stephens delivered the only RBI for Madison, with his single in the first inning tying the game. The winning run came courtesy of a wild pitch, allowing right fielder E.J. Ranel to score.

The two clubs will play again Friday night, with the game taking place in Wisconsin Rapids. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. You can hear the game on 96.7FM or 1670AM.

