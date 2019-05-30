Kick times released for five Wisconsin games

We’ve learned the kickoff times for five of Wisconsin’s games this fall.

The program announced this morning that the season opener on Aug. 30 at South Florida will get underway at 6 p.m. CT. The second all-time meeting between the two schools will be broadcast on ESPN.

Wisconsin will follow that up with its home opener on Sept. 7 against Central Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium with kick coming at 2:30 p.m on the Big Ten Network.

After a bye, the Badgers open up the Big Ten season by hosting Michigan on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. The game will be televised by FOX as Wisconsin looks for a fifth-straight home win over the Wolverines.

The time of Wisconsin’s home game against Michigan State on Oct. 12 will be 2:30 or 3 p.m., while their game the following week at Illinois is set for 11 a.m.

Here is the full schedule:

Aug. 30 at South Florida – 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 7 vs Central Michigan – 2:30 p.m. (BTN)
Sept. 21 vs Michigan – 11 a.m. (FOX)
Sept. 28 vs Northwestern – TBD
Oct. 5 vs Kent State – TBD (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
Oct. 12 vs Michigan State – 2:30 or 3 p.m. (TBD)
Oct. 19 vs Illinois – 11 a.m. (TBD)
Oct. 26 at Ohio State – TBD
Nov. 9 vs Iowa – TBD
Nov. 16 at Nebraska – TBD
Nov. 23 vs Purdue – TBD
Nov. 30 vs Minnesota – TBD

