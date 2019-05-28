Wisconsin adds seventh commit in the 2020 class

Wisconsin added its seventh commitment in the Class of 2020 Tuesday night.

Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (Kewaunee, Wis.) announced his decision on Twitter.

Advertisement

A 3-star recruit, Bortolini chose the Badgers over reported offers from Iowa, Miami and Air Force among others.

According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound, Bortolini is rated as the 11th-best player in the state in the 2020 class and the 72nd-best guard in the country.

His commitment gives the Badgers five offensive linemen in the class already, headlined by 4-star tackles Trey Wedig (Wales, Wis.) and Jack Nelson (Stoughton, Wis.). Overall, six of their seven commits are from the state of Wisconsin.

The class is currently ranked No. 25 in the country and sixth in the Big Ten.

Related

Comments

comments