Giannis: ‘I want everyone back’

It was a devastating finish to a special season for the Milwaukee Bucks. They held a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals before dropping four straight games leading to their elimination.

On Monday, the Bucks had their exit interviews and one thing that was learned is Giannis Antetokounmpo wants all his teammates back.

With multiple players due to hit the open market, the Bucks will have plenty of decisions to make. Malcolm Brogdon will be a restricted free agent this summer. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez will be unrestricted free agents. All three were starters in Milwaukee this past season.

Role players’ Nikola Mirotic (unrestricted free agent) and George Hill (partially guaranteed deal) may not be back either.

The chances of bringing everyone back are slim but they all enjoy being here. Hill said Milwaukee has a first class organization and that money is never important.

“Given the success of the team and caliber of the people in the locker room, this was by far the best experience I’ve had,” Lopez said. The veteran big-man also added that he’d love to come back.

Middleton stated that he would do what’s best for himself and his family but that he had unfinished business with Giannis and the Bucks as a whole.

The Bucks may see new faces and lose familiar one’s next season but the goal will be the same | Win a championship.

