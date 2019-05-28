Celebrity foursome at American Family Insurance Championship set

The American Family Insurance Championship is bringing one of the biggest names in golf history to Madison next month.

The tournament announced Tuesday that Jack Nicklaus will be a part of the celebrity foursome that will play a round on Saturday, June 22.

“It was great that he decided to do it,” said two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North said. “He’s the best that’s ever been.

“It’ll be great having him in town. He will try to show off the best he can.”

North, along with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and country singing legend Tony Keith will round out the foursome.

“Our celebrity foursome has quickly become a major attraction, but Jack’s presence, along with Andy, Brett and Toby, will make it even more special for our fans,” said American Family Insurance Championship tournament director Nate Pokrass in a release. “You can be sure they’ll entertain the crowds, and help us raise even more money for charity. We’re honored and thrilled to have them.”

