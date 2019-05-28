Arcia’s two-run homer propels Brewers past Twins 5-4

It was an entertaining Memorial Day matchup at Target Field on Monday night. The Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins put on a show. The Twins entered the contest with the best record in the majors as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. The Brewers didn’t go away and battled back to get a 5-4 win.

Orlando Arcia played hero for the crew blasting a two-run home run in the eighth inning to put the Crew ahead 5-4.

Advertisement

Gio Gonzalez allowed four runs on seven hits while setting a season high in strikeouts (7) and pitches (102). Jeremy Jeffress, Junior Guerra, Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader all made appearances helping the Brewers finish it off.

Next up, the Brewers (31-24) look for the two-game sweep of the Twins (36-17) on Tuesday. Zach Davies (5|0, 2.43 ERA, 38 SO) will get the start opposite of Martin Perez (7|1, 2.95 ERA, 56 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm.

Related

Comments

comments