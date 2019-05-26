Hauser brothers reportedly decide to split up, won’t be coming to Wisconsin

The Hauser brothers won’t be staying in the state to finish their careers.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin, Sam and Joey, who announced they’d be transferring from Marquette in April, have decided to split up for the rest of their college careers. Joey will finish his at Michigan State, while Sam has decided to go to Virginia. The two visited the Spartans, Cavaliers and Wisconsin before making their decision.

The brothers will have to sit out the 2019-2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules. When eligible, Sam will have one year left and Joey will have two.

Their decision to split up and not come to Wisconsin is going to be tough for the program and fans to swallow. Both grew up fans of the Badgers, but Sam never received a scholarship offer from former coach Bo Ryan and chose Marquette. Joey followed him to Milwaukee two years later. It was thought that, if they were going to continue to play together, it would be at Wisconsin. Instead, they’ll head their separate ways with neither ending up in Madison.

It’s a significant on-the-court blow for coach Greg Gard, who saw two members of his 2018 recruiting class transfer, has only one scholarship player in the Class of 2019 and has just one prospect committed in the 2020 class. The additions of the Hausers, or even just one of them, would have taken the sting away from some recent in-state misses on the recruiting trail.

