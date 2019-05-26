Christian Yelich homers again in Brewers win over Philadelphia

Milwaukee rolled to a 9-1 win over Philadelphia Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

The Brewers got another outstanding effort from Brandon Woodruff. He retired the first 15 batters he faced, allowed a home run and then retired the next nine hitters that came up. He ended up going eight innings, becoming the first Milwaukee pitcher to go that long in back-to-back outings since 2015. Woodruff struck out a season-high 10 batters, including getting slugger Bryce Harper three times, as he moved to 7-1 on the year.

Advertisement

Woodruff’s effort carried over to the plate, where he went 2-for-3 with two RBI. He’s now batting .370 on the year. The pitcher wasn’t the only one swinging a hot bat. Centerfielder Ben Gamel hit a pair of home runs, while right fielder Christian Yelich hit his MLB-best 21st homer of the year. Catcher Yasmani Grandal and second baseman Hernan Perez also went deep against the Phillies.

The win allowed Milwaukee to salvage one game of the three-game series. The club will now head to Minneapolis to face the Twins in a quick two-game inter-league series at Target Field starting on Monday.

Related

Comments

comments