UW assistant coach Howard Moore, wife and two kids involved in fatal car accident

Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore was involved in a serious car crash early Saturday morning that took the life of his wife and daughter.

Moore’s daughter, 9-year-old Jaidyn, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Jennifer, was treated at the hospital before being taken off life support Saturday afternoon. Moore and his son, 12-year-old Jerell, were injured in the accident and the severity of those injuries remains unclear.

A report from mlive.com details the accident:

A vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old Ann Arbor woman, was heading west in the eastbound lanes of M-14 when she struck another vehicle with four people inside head-on, Green said. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

In the car she struck, a female child also was killed and pronounced dead at the scene, two others were critically injured and a male child suffered minor injuries, Green said.

Moore played basketball at Wisconsin (1991-94) before returning to serve as an assistant under former coach Bo Ryan from 2005 to 2010. He then took the head coaching job at Illinois-Chicago. After five seasons there, he came back to his alma mater midway through the 2015-16 season as an assistant under coach Greg Gard.

In addition to his work on the basketball court, Moore and his wife have been heavily involved in the community in both Madison and in Moore’s hometown of Chicago, including his “Legends Taking Back the Streets” event aimed at attacking the issue of gun violence in the city.

