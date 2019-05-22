Christian Yelich held out due to injury, Brewers lose 3-0 to Cincinnati

Milwaukee couldn’t overcome a bad first inning and went on to lose 3-0 to Cincinnati Tuesday night at Miller Park.

After allowing fewer than two runs in each of his four outings this season, starter Gio Gonzalez gave up three in the first inning to the Reds. He settled down afterwards, going five innings, and then the Brewers got four scoreless innings combined from relievers Freddy Peralta and Adrian Houser.

But the first-inning damage was too much to overcome for a non-existent offense. Milwaukee hitters struck out 14 times, including nine at the hands of starter Sonny Gray. He scattered five hits over six innings to pick up his first win of the year. The Brewers never really challenged the Reds’ bullpen, getting just one hit in the final three innings. It was the first time this year they failed to tally a single run.

Milwaukee played the game without outfielder Christian Yelich. The reigning NL MVP was scratched from the lineup with back spasms. According to manager Craig Counsell, they don’t believe it is a serious issue and is not related to the back soreness that kept him out a week earlier in May.

The Brewers and Reds will finish off their quick two-game series Wednesday afternoon.

