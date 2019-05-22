Bucks put two on NBA’s All-Defensive Team

The Milwaukee Bucks had the top defense in the NBA this season and a couple players are earning recognition as a result.

The NBA released its All-Defensive Team Wednesday afternoon and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe each were first-team honorees.

It’s the second time Antetokounmpo has made an all-defensive team, picking up second-team honors in the 2016-2017 campaign. The Greek Freak averaged 1.5 blocks per game for a defense that held opponents to an NBA-low 43.3 field goal percentage. Bledsoe added 1.5 steals per game to earn his first recognition from the league.

According to the Bucks, it’s the first time they’ve had a first-team selection since 1991 and just the third time in franchise history they’ve had two players on the first team.

NBA All-Defensive Team

First team

Rudy Gobert (Utah)

Paul George (Oklahoma City)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

Marcus Smart (Boston)

Eric Bledsoe (Milwaukee)

Second team

Jrue Holiday (New Orleans)

Klay Thompson (Golden State)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Draymond Green (Golden State)

Kawhi Leonard (Toronto)

