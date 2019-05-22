Brewers overcome 5-0 deficit, beat Cincinnati 11-9

Milwaukee came back from a 5-0 deficit to beat Cincinnati 11-9 Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

Zach Davies got roughed up, allowing six earned runs, including five in the second inning, to put the Brewers in a deep hole. It matched the total number of runs he had allowed in his last six starts combined. It also led to his ERA going from 1.54 to 2.43.

He didn’t get the loss, though, because the offense came alive, lighting up Reds’ starter Luis Castillo. Second baseman Keston Hiura hit his second career home run in the second inning and Milwaukee tacked on three more before Castillo was lifted. The Brewers tied the game 6-6 in the fourth inning on an Eric Thames single.

Corbin Burnes replaced Davies in the fourth and was cruising until their were two outs in the fifth. He gave up a single, then a pair of walks to load the bases. The Brewers brought Junior Guerra in from the bullpen and watched as shortstop Jose Iglesias punched a two-run single to right to take the lead.

But Milwaukee bounced back in the sixth inning, getting a two-run homer from catcher Yasmani Grandal, run scoring singles from Hernan Perez and Orlando Arcia, and then then a sacrifice fly from Jesus Aguilar to take an 11-8 lead.

Reliever Josh Hader came in with two runners on and just one out in the eighth inning and managed to get out of it with no damage. He then struck out two of three batters he faced in the ninth to pick up the save.

The win allowed the Brewers to split the two-game set with the Reds.

Milwaukee will get Thursday off before welcoming Philadelphia to town for a weekend series on Friday.

