Packers safety Josh Jones reportedly requests to be traded

A former second-round draft pick wants out of Green Bay.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, safety Josh Jones is not taking part in OTAs and has requested a trade.

Advertisement

Jones was the second of two picks the Packers made in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s played in 29 games, starting 12 of them, the past two seasons, racking up 122 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception.

The request makes sense as general manager Brian Gutekunst has made revamping the secondary a huge piece of his first two years on the job. He drafted cornerbacks with his first two picks in 2018 and signed another, Tramon Williams, in free agency. He then traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the middle of the year and made no attempt to re-sign Kentrell Brice after the season. Finally, Gutekunst signed safety Adrian Amos in March and drafted another safety, Darnell Savage Jr., in the 2019 NFL Draft.

If the Packers find a trade partner for Jones, it would leave them with just four players from their 10-player draft class in 2017.

Related

Comments

comments