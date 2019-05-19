Ben Gamel homers in the 10th, Brewers beat Atlanta 3-2

It took extra innings, but Milwaukee finished off its long road trip with a win Sunday afternoon.

The Brewers got a solo home run from Ben Gamel in the top of the 10th inning and it proved to be the game winner in a 3-2 victory over Atlanta. The homer was one of three on the day for Milwaukee. Outfielder Christian Yelich hit his MLB-best 19th in the first inning and then second baseman Keston Hiura hit his first career long ball in the fifth. Both gave the Brewers a lead.

Brandon Woodruff was outstanding once again, going eight innings, the longest outing by a Brewers pitcher this season. He made just two mistakes and the Braves made him pay, with Ronald Acuna Jr. taking him deep in the first inning and first baseman Freddy Freeman tying the game in the seventh with a homer of his own. Woodruff has now allowed two or fewer runs in his last five starts, dropping his ERA to 3.52.

A day after giving up a walk-off home run, reliever Josh Hader was back on the mound for a pair of hitless innings to get the win.

The victory allowed Milwaukee to finish its 10-game road trip 5-5, not a horrible result when all three of the teams the Brewers faced were above .500 and two were leading their divisions.

The club gets a much needed day off Monday before opening a series against Cincinnati on Tuesday at Miller Park.

