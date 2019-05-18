Brewers’ bullpen struggles, fall to Braves 12-8

The Milwaukee Brewers had their three-game win streak snapped at the hands of the Atlanta Braves Friday night falling 12-8.

There were a lot of things that went wrong for the Crew but the most troubling perhaps was Corbin Burnes outing. He took over for starter Jhoulys Chacin in the sixth inning and was dominated by the Braves hitters.

Burnes allowed seven runs on five hits (including three home runs) before being pulled for Jacob Barnes with two outs. Atlanta tacked on two more runs off Barnes in the inning.

Now, Burnes is tied for the major-league lead in home runs allowed with 14. He’s also allowed three home runs in four separate appearances.

The Brewers (27-20) will look to rebound in game two of the three game set against the Braves (24-21) on Saturday. Chase Anderson (2|0, 3.20 ERA, 22 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. Atlanta will counter with Kevin Gausman (2|3, 4.50 ERA, 46 SO). First pitch at 6:15pm.

