Christian Yelich homers twice in 11-3 win at Philadelphia

Christian Yelich continued his torrid start to the first two months of the season in a 11-3 Milwaukee win over Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

The Brewers right fielder hit two solo home runs, giving him a MLB-best 18 on the year. It was his fifth multi-home run game of his career and he now has 43 homers since the all-star break (106 games) last July. His 40 RBI on the year is tied for the second-most in the majors and he raised his batting average to .342, which is third in the National League.

Yelich wasn’t alone in lighting up the Phillies. Cather Yasmani Grandal hit a 3-run homer, his second of the series, while third baseman Mike Moustakas drilled a 2-run bomb in the ninth inning. Left fielder Ryan Braun also stayed hot, going 3-for-4 and three runs scored.

Zach Davies picked up the win by going six innings, allowing three runs — just one of them earned — as he maintained his 1.54 ERA. Coming in, that was the best mark in MLB and the second-best ERA through the first eight starts of a season in franchise history.

Milwaukee ended up taking three of four from the Phillies after losing the opener and are season-best tying eight games above .500.

The Brewers will head to Atlanta next for a three-game series with the Braves starting on Friday.

