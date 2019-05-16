Brewers call up Jacob Nottingham, put Manny Pina on IL

Jacob Nottingham is back in the majors.

Milwaukee called up the catcher from Triple-A after backup Manny Pina went down Wednesday night with a hamstring injury. The Brewers announced Thursday morning they had placed Pina on the 10-day injured list.

Nottingham, rated as the No. 16 prospect in the Brewers organization by MLB.com, appeared in nine games last season — three in April, four in July and two in September. He batted just .200 with only one extra base hit. In 26 games in the minors this year, the 24-year-old is batting .247 with two home runs and 10 RBI.

The California native will serve as the backup to starter Yasmani Grandal.

Milwaukee will close out its four-game series with Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

