On this week’s episode of Deer Milwaukee, Cody Grant shared his thoughts on the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Bucks and the Raptors. He also talked about one of his concerns being the amount of days off Milwaukee has had since round two. Plus, Eric Nehm of The Athletic stopped by to breakdown the series.

1:30 | Concern on time off

5:02 | ECF preview

12:15 | Eric Nehm

