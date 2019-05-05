Ted Thompson inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packers GM Ted Thompson was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame on Saturday. Thompson was the only one to be inducted into this year’s hall of fame.

“This is a great honor,” Thompson said. “I appreciate it more than you can ever know. This means a lot to me.”

Bob Harlan, Ron Wolf, Eliot Wolf, John Dorsey, Reggie McKenzie, James Campen, Jordy Nelson and Mason Crosby were all in attendance. QB Aaron Rodgers, Seahawks GM John Schneider, former Packers and Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren and former Packer Charles Woodson spoke via video.

“Ted, thank you for your vision, thank you for believing in me year after year, and thank you for representing the Green Bay Packers so well. Congratulations, and see you down the road,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is the best draft pick Thompson made during his 13 seasons as GM. It was also his first draft pick. He picked Rodgers while Brett Favre was still the starter in 2005.

