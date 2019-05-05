18 inning thriller ends in Brewers win

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets ran a marathon Saturday night at Miller Park. It took 18 innings to find a clear winner. Finally, in the 18th, Ryan Braun walked it off with a two-run single to give the Brewers a 4-3 win.

It was Braun’s career-high tying sixth hit of the night. He pretty much was the offense for Milwaukee. The rest of the Brewers had five hits in their 54 at-bats.

This was the longest game (in terms of innings, 18) in Brewers history.

Gio Gonzalez pitched well in his second start for the Brewers. He allowed just one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Next up, the Brewers (19-16) look for the series sweep of the Mets (16-17) on Sunday. Zach Davies (3|0, 1.38 ERA, 21 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. New York will counter with Jason Vargas (1|1, 5.75 ERA, 15 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

