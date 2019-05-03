Packers announce signing of draft picks, undrafted free agents

The Green Bay Packers have signed six of their eight draft picks along with 11 undrafted free agents.

The club announced the signings Friday morning, just hours before the start of the rookie minicamp in Green Bay.

Advertisement

Both first-round picks, outside linebacker Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage Jr., have signed their contracts, as has fifth-round pick Kingsley Keke, sixth-round picks Ka’dar Hollman and Dexter Williams, and seventh-round pick Ty Summers.

Only two picks, second-round offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and third-round tight end Jace Sternberger, have yet to sign.

In addition, the Packers agreed to terms with 11 players that went undrafted last weekend:

LB Curtis Bolton (Oklahoma)

WR Matthew Eaton (Iowa State)

CB Kabion Ento (Colorado)

CB Javien Hamilton (Ole Miss)

TE David Koppenhaver (Duke)

OL Yosh Nigman (Virginia Tech)

LB Randy Ramsey (Arkansas)

LB Greg Roberts (Baylor)

CB Nydair Rouse (West Chester)

QB Manny Wilkins (Arizona State)

OL Larry Williams (Oklahoma State)

Related

Comments

comments